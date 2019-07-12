Reviewing NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN)’s and Its Peers results

We are contrasting NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Healthcare Information Services companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.1% of NextGen Healthcare Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.70% of all Healthcare Information Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of NextGen Healthcare Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.05% of all Healthcare Information Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have NextGen Healthcare Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextGen Healthcare Inc. 0.00% 2.80% 1.80% Industry Average 7.84% 10.44% 7.91%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting NextGen Healthcare Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio NextGen Healthcare Inc. N/A 18 129.93 Industry Average 19.76M 252.02M 182.51

NextGen Healthcare Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for NextGen Healthcare Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextGen Healthcare Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.14 3.67 2.77

The potential upside of the rivals is 48.92%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of NextGen Healthcare Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextGen Healthcare Inc. -2.33% 4.38% 3.57% 20.31% 30.83% 24.36% Industry Average 5.50% 10.25% 12.73% 21.60% 40.67% 29.13%

For the past year NextGen Healthcare Inc. has weaker performance than NextGen Healthcare Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

NextGen Healthcare Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, NextGen Healthcare Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.76 and has 2.10 Quick Ratio. NextGen Healthcare Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NextGen Healthcare Inc.

Risk & Volatility

NextGen Healthcare Inc. is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.15. Competitively, NextGen Healthcare Inc.’s rivals are 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.97 beta.

Dividends

NextGen Healthcare Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors NextGen Healthcare Inc.’s competitors beat NextGen Healthcare Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools. Its products also comprise NextGen Enterprise PM, a practice management (PM) solution; and NextGen Office, a cloud-based electronic health record and PM solution. In addition, the company offers automation and workflow solutions, including NextGen Mobile Health Solutions, NextGen Electronic Healthcare Transactions, NextGen Pre-Service Clearance, and NextGen Patient Payment solutions. Further, it provides analytics, population health, and patient engagement solutions, such as NextGen Population Health Informed Analytics, NextGen Population Health Patient Care Coordination, NextGen Population Health Performance Management, and NextGen Patient Portal solutions. Additionally, the company offers NextGen Connected Health and NextGen Share interoperability solutions. It also provides professional services, including training, project management, functional and detailed specification preparation, configuration, testing, installation, support, and client services. It serves physician hospital and management service organizations, independent physician associations, accountable care organizations, ambulatory care centers, and community health centers through a sales force and reseller channel. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a strategic partnership with OTTO Health LLC. The company was formerly known as Quality Systems, Inc. and changed its name to NextGen Healthcare, Inc. in September 2018. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.