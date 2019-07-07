Reviewing NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP)’s and TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC)’s results

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) and TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Diversified Utilities. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextEra Energy Partners LP 45 3.77 N/A 0.78 58.38 TransAlta Corporation 6 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

In table 1 we can see NextEra Energy Partners LP and TransAlta Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextEra Energy Partners LP 0.00% 4% 0.8% TransAlta Corporation 0.00% -10.9% -2.6%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.94 shows that NextEra Energy Partners LP is 6.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, TransAlta Corporation is 39.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.39 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of NextEra Energy Partners LP is 0.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.4. The Current Ratio of rival TransAlta Corporation is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. TransAlta Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than NextEra Energy Partners LP.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners LP and TransAlta Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextEra Energy Partners LP 0 0 2 3.00 TransAlta Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

NextEra Energy Partners LP’s downside potential currently stands at -1.56% and an $48.67 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

NextEra Energy Partners LP and TransAlta Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 87.2% and 61.7%. NextEra Energy Partners LP’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of TransAlta Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextEra Energy Partners LP 2.8% -4.73% 10.53% -4.63% 5.56% 5.78% TransAlta Corporation -1.65% -9.5% 18.38% 23.5% 25.14% 59.47%

For the past year NextEra Energy Partners LP’s stock price has smaller growth than TransAlta Corporation.

Summary

NextEra Energy Partners LP beats on 7 of the 9 factors TransAlta Corporation.

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. The company operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. It generates and markets electricity through various generation facilities. The company has an aggregate net ownership interest of approximately 8,716 megawatts of generating capacity. TransAlta Corporation was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.