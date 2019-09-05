Reviewing NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP)’s and Its Rivals results

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) is a company in the Diversified Utilities industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.8% of NextEra Energy Partners LP’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.84% of all Diversified Utilities’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of NextEra Energy Partners LP shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.57% of all Diversified Utilities companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have NextEra Energy Partners LP and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextEra Energy Partners LP 0.00% -2.20% -0.40% Industry Average 5.74% 8.97% 2.89%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares NextEra Energy Partners LP and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio NextEra Energy Partners LP N/A 47 0.00 Industry Average 263.32M 4.59B 44.92

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for NextEra Energy Partners LP and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextEra Energy Partners LP 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.67 1.60 1.75 2.43

NextEra Energy Partners LP presently has a consensus target price of $48.67, suggesting a potential downside of -5.53%. As a group, Diversified Utilities companies have a potential upside of 17.70%. Given NextEra Energy Partners LP’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NextEra Energy Partners LP is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of NextEra Energy Partners LP and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextEra Energy Partners LP -1.44% 1.12% 6.25% 20.58% 3.91% 12.98% Industry Average 1.40% 5.61% 8.06% 15.17% 17.44% 19.89%

For the past year NextEra Energy Partners LP has weaker performance than NextEra Energy Partners LP’s rivals.

Liquidity

NextEra Energy Partners LP has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, NextEra Energy Partners LP’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.00 and has 0.85 Quick Ratio. NextEra Energy Partners LP has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NextEra Energy Partners LP’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

NextEra Energy Partners LP is 6.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.94. Competitively, NextEra Energy Partners LP’s competitors are 40.05% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.60 beta.

Dividends

NextEra Energy Partners LP does not pay a dividend.