Reviewing NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP)’s and Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)’s results

We are comparing NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) and Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Diversified Utilities companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|NextEra Energy Partners LP
|47
|3.91
|N/A
|-0.84
|0.00
|Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.
|33
|2.18
|N/A
|0.37
|96.11
Table 1 highlights NextEra Energy Partners LP and Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|NextEra Energy Partners LP
|0.00%
|-2.2%
|-0.4%
|Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for NextEra Energy Partners LP and Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|NextEra Energy Partners LP
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
The average price target of NextEra Energy Partners LP is $48.67, with potential downside of -5.03%. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. on the other hand boasts of a $40 average price target and a 6.78% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. appears more favorable than NextEra Energy Partners LP, based on analyst belief.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
NextEra Energy Partners LP and Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 86.8% and 0%. 0.6% are NextEra Energy Partners LP’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|NextEra Energy Partners LP
|-1.44%
|1.12%
|6.25%
|20.58%
|3.91%
|12.98%
|Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.
|-1.62%
|2.72%
|14.32%
|23.32%
|18.71%
|38.42%
For the past year NextEra Energy Partners LP was less bullish than Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.
Summary
On 6 of the 9 factors Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. beats NextEra Energy Partners LP.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.