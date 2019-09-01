Reviewing NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP)’s and Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)’s results

We are comparing NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) and Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Diversified Utilities companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextEra Energy Partners LP 47 3.91 N/A -0.84 0.00 Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. 33 2.18 N/A 0.37 96.11

Table 1 highlights NextEra Energy Partners LP and Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextEra Energy Partners LP 0.00% -2.2% -0.4% Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for NextEra Energy Partners LP and Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextEra Energy Partners LP 0 0 2 3.00 Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of NextEra Energy Partners LP is $48.67, with potential downside of -5.03%. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. on the other hand boasts of a $40 average price target and a 6.78% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. appears more favorable than NextEra Energy Partners LP, based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

NextEra Energy Partners LP and Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 86.8% and 0%. 0.6% are NextEra Energy Partners LP’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextEra Energy Partners LP -1.44% 1.12% 6.25% 20.58% 3.91% 12.98% Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. -1.62% 2.72% 14.32% 23.32% 18.71% 38.42%

For the past year NextEra Energy Partners LP was less bullish than Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. beats NextEra Energy Partners LP.