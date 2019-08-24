Reviewing NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE)’s and Spark Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE)’s results

We are comparing NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) and Spark Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Electric Utilities companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextEra Energy Inc. 199 5.97 N/A 7.04 29.42 Spark Energy Inc. 10 0.37 N/A 0.30 36.11

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of NextEra Energy Inc. and Spark Energy Inc. Spark Energy Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than NextEra Energy Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. NextEra Energy Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Spark Energy Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) and Spark Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextEra Energy Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 3.2% Spark Energy Inc. 0.00% 10.8% 0.8%

Risk and Volatility

NextEra Energy Inc. has a 0.22 beta, while its volatility is 78.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Spark Energy Inc. has beta of -0.4 which is 140.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

NextEra Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Spark Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 2 Quick Ratio. Spark Energy Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NextEra Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for NextEra Energy Inc. and Spark Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextEra Energy Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Spark Energy Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

NextEra Energy Inc.’s upside potential is 1.25% at a $224.67 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Spark Energy Inc. is $10, which is potential -1.57% downside. Based on the data given earlier, NextEra Energy Inc. is looking more favorable than Spark Energy Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 79.5% of NextEra Energy Inc. shares and 78.9% of Spark Energy Inc. shares. 0.2% are NextEra Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Spark Energy Inc. has 20.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextEra Energy Inc. -1.38% 1.54% 7.19% 19.34% 24.63% 19.19% Spark Energy Inc. -0.64% -2.58% 17.51% 33.74% 18.27% 47.24%

For the past year NextEra Energy Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Spark Energy Inc.

Summary

NextEra Energy Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Spark Energy Inc.

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption. As of December 31, 2016, it served approximately 10 million people through approximately 4.9 million customer accounts in the east and lower west coasts of Florida. The company had approximately 45,900 megawatts of generating capacity. The company was formerly known as FPL Group, Inc. and changed its name to NextEra Energy, Inc. in 2010. NextEra Energy, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Spark Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Natural Gas and Retail Electricity. The company is involved in the retail distribution of natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. As of December 31, 2016, it operated in 90 utility service territories across 18 states and the District of Columbia, and had approximately 774,000 residential customer equivalents. Spark Energy, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Spark Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of Retailco, LLC.