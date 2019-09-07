Reviewing NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE)’s and OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)’s results

NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) and OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) compete with each other in the Electric Utilities sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextEra Energy Inc. 201 5.89 N/A 7.04 29.42 OGE Energy Corp. 43 3.87 N/A 2.08 20.64

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for NextEra Energy Inc. and OGE Energy Corp. OGE Energy Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than NextEra Energy Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. NextEra Energy Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us NextEra Energy Inc. and OGE Energy Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextEra Energy Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 3.2% OGE Energy Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

NextEra Energy Inc.’s current beta is 0.22 and it happens to be 78.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, OGE Energy Corp. has a 0.47 beta which is 53.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NextEra Energy Inc. are 0.5 and 0.4. Competitively, OGE Energy Corp. has 0.5 and 0.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Recommendations

NextEra Energy Inc. and OGE Energy Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextEra Energy Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 OGE Energy Corp. 2 1 1 2.25

The consensus target price of NextEra Energy Inc. is $230.17, with potential upside of 4.56%. Meanwhile, OGE Energy Corp.’s consensus target price is $41.38, while its potential downside is -4.01%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, NextEra Energy Inc. is looking more favorable than OGE Energy Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

NextEra Energy Inc. and OGE Energy Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 79.5% and 71.5%. 0.2% are NextEra Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are OGE Energy Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextEra Energy Inc. -1.38% 1.54% 7.19% 19.34% 24.63% 19.19% OGE Energy Corp. 0.7% 0.68% 3.05% 6.66% 19.47% 9.59%

For the past year NextEra Energy Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than OGE Energy Corp.

Summary

On 12 of the 11 factors NextEra Energy Inc. beats OGE Energy Corp.

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption. As of December 31, 2016, it served approximately 10 million people through approximately 4.9 million customer accounts in the east and lower west coasts of Florida. The company had approximately 45,900 megawatts of generating capacity. The company was formerly known as FPL Group, Inc. and changed its name to NextEra Energy, Inc. in 2010. NextEra Energy, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and western Arkansas. This segment furnishes retail electric service in 267 communities and their contiguous rural and suburban areas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating facilities. The Natural Gas Midstream Operations segment is involved in gathering, processing, transporting, and storing natural gas; and the provision of crude oil gathering services, and interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage services to natural gas producers, industrial end users, and natural gas marketers. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated interconnected electric generation, transmission, and distribution system, including 10 generating stations with an aggregate capability of 6,667 megawatts; and a transmission system comprising 52 substations and 4,889 structure miles of lines in Oklahoma, and 7 substations and 277 structure miles of lines in Arkansas. Its distribution system consisted of 342 substations, 29,278 structure miles of overhead lines, 2,690 miles of underground conduit, and 10,817 miles of underground conductors in Oklahoma, as well as 30 substations, 2,782 structure miles of overhead lines, 270 miles of underground conduit, and 692 miles of underground conductors in Arkansas. OGE Energy Corp. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.