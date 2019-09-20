Reviewing NextDecade Corporation (NEXT)’s and Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s results

Both NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) and Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextDecade Corporation 5 0.00 N/A -0.42 0.00 Kosmos Energy Ltd. 6 2.12 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) and Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextDecade Corporation 0.00% -52.6% -28.6% Kosmos Energy Ltd. 0.00% -11.1% -2.4%

Risk & Volatility

NextDecade Corporation is 116.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of -0.16. Competitively, Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s 97.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.97 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

NextDecade Corporation and Kosmos Energy Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextDecade Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Kosmos Energy Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

NextDecade Corporation has a 71.07% upside potential and an average target price of $11.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 85.7% of NextDecade Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 93.6% of Kosmos Energy Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.7% of NextDecade Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2% of Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextDecade Corporation -0.61% -16.61% -10.87% 29.82% -21.66% -8.89% Kosmos Energy Ltd. 4.34% -6.24% -9.35% 17.15% -21.85% 47.67%

For the past year NextDecade Corporation had bearish trend while Kosmos Energy Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Kosmos Energy Ltd. beats on 7 of the 8 factors NextDecade Corporation.

NextDecade Corporation operates as a development and management company of land-based and floating LNG projects. The companyÂ’s focus is on a land-based project on the United States Gulf Coast called Rio Grande LNG in Brownsville, Texas. It provides various services to its customers, including supply and trade of LNG volumes; creation of new natural gas infrastructure, including pipeline and natural gas liquefaction facilities; and treatment and processing of natural gas into LNG, as well as technical engineering and design services related to the development and execution of natural gas infrastructure, transporting, shipping, and storage of LNG. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in the Woodlands, Texas.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana, as well as exploration licenses with hydrocarbon potential offshore Sao Tome and Principe, Suriname, Morocco, and Western Sahara. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.