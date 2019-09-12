Reviewing NextDecade Corporation (NEXT)’s and Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)’s results

Both NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) and Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextDecade Corporation 5 0.00 N/A -0.42 0.00 Crescent Point Energy Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates NextDecade Corporation and Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of NextDecade Corporation and Crescent Point Energy Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextDecade Corporation 0.00% -52.6% -28.6% Crescent Point Energy Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

NextDecade Corporation and Crescent Point Energy Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 85.7% and 42.42%. About 0.7% of NextDecade Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.68% are Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextDecade Corporation -0.61% -16.61% -10.87% 29.82% -21.66% -8.89% Crescent Point Energy Corp. 2.8% 0% -9.56% 10.33% -51.18% 9.6%

For the past year NextDecade Corporation had bearish trend while Crescent Point Energy Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Crescent Point Energy Corp. beats on 4 of the 5 factors NextDecade Corporation.

NextDecade Corporation operates as a development and management company of land-based and floating LNG projects. The companyÂ’s focus is on a land-based project on the United States Gulf Coast called Rio Grande LNG in Brownsville, Texas. It provides various services to its customers, including supply and trade of LNG volumes; creation of new natural gas infrastructure, including pipeline and natural gas liquefaction facilities; and treatment and processing of natural gas into LNG, as well as technical engineering and design services related to the development and execution of natural gas infrastructure, transporting, shipping, and storage of LNG. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in the Woodlands, Texas.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Utah. Crescent Point Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.