Reviewing NextDecade Corporation (NEXT)’s and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR)’s results

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextDecade Corporation 6 -22.62 9.96M -0.42 0.00 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 1 0.00 N/A 0.23 4.60

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of NextDecade Corporation and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 provides NextDecade Corporation and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextDecade Corporation 181,090,909.09% -52.6% -28.6% Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0.00% 42.6% 42.5%

Risk & Volatility

NextDecade Corporation is 116.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its -0.16 beta. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s 13.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.13 beta.

Analyst Ratings

NextDecade Corporation and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextDecade Corporation 1 0 1 2.50 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0 0 0 0.00

NextDecade Corporation has an average price target of $8, and a 40.85% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.7% of NextDecade Corporation shares and 0.6% of Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust shares. About 0.7% of NextDecade Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextDecade Corporation -0.61% -16.61% -10.87% 29.82% -21.66% -8.89% Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0% -0.95% -29.25% -23.53% -35% -6.31%

For the past year NextDecade Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Summary

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust beats on 7 of the 11 factors NextDecade Corporation.

NextDecade Corporation operates as a development and management company of land-based and floating LNG projects. The companyÂ’s focus is on a land-based project on the United States Gulf Coast called Rio Grande LNG in Brownsville, Texas. It provides various services to its customers, including supply and trade of LNG volumes; creation of new natural gas infrastructure, including pipeline and natural gas liquefaction facilities; and treatment and processing of natural gas into LNG, as well as technical engineering and design services related to the development and execution of natural gas infrastructure, transporting, shipping, and storage of LNG. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in the Woodlands, Texas.