Reviewing NextDecade Corporation (NEXT)’s and Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE)’s results

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) and Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextDecade Corporation 5 0.00 N/A -0.42 0.00 Baytex Energy Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 highlights NextDecade Corporation and Baytex Energy Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextDecade Corporation 0.00% -52.6% -28.6% Baytex Energy Corp. 0.00% -9% -4.2%

Volatility and Risk

NextDecade Corporation is 116.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its -0.16 beta. Baytex Energy Corp. on the other hand, has 2.53 beta which makes it 153.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

NextDecade Corporation and Baytex Energy Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextDecade Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Baytex Energy Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Baytex Energy Corp. is $3.5, which is potential 150.00% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.7% of NextDecade Corporation shares and 49.7% of Baytex Energy Corp. shares. Insiders owned 0.7% of NextDecade Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.2% of Baytex Energy Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextDecade Corporation -0.61% -16.61% -10.87% 29.82% -21.66% -8.89% Baytex Energy Corp. 4.11% -3.18% -20% -9.52% -52.94% -13.64%

For the past year NextDecade Corporation has stronger performance than Baytex Energy Corp.

Summary

Baytex Energy Corp. beats NextDecade Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

NextDecade Corporation operates as a development and management company of land-based and floating LNG projects. The companyÂ’s focus is on a land-based project on the United States Gulf Coast called Rio Grande LNG in Brownsville, Texas. It provides various services to its customers, including supply and trade of LNG volumes; creation of new natural gas infrastructure, including pipeline and natural gas liquefaction facilities; and treatment and processing of natural gas into LNG, as well as technical engineering and design services related to the development and execution of natural gas infrastructure, transporting, shipping, and storage of LNG. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in the Woodlands, Texas.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers heavy oil, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids. As of March 7, 2017, it had proved plus probable reserve of 406 million barrels of oil equivalent; and proved reserves of 253 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.