Reviewing NextCure Inc. (NXTC)’s and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)’s results

NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure Inc. 21 236.03 N/A -2.18 0.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 7.00 N/A 0.85 3.04

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NextCure Inc. are 12.8 and 12.8. Competitively, Strongbridge Biopharma plc has 5.2 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. NextCure Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0 0 0 0.00

NextCure Inc.’s average target price is $43.5, while its potential upside is 26.67%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.8% of NextCure Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 66.4% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% are NextCure Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96%

For the past year NextCure Inc. had bullish trend while Strongbridge Biopharma plc had bearish trend.

Summary

NextCure Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.