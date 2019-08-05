Reviewing NextCure Inc. (NXTC)’s and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)’s results

Both NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure Inc. 18 357.29 N/A -2.18 0.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NextCure Inc. are 12.8 and 12.8 respectively. Its competitor Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is 7.8. NextCure Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.8% of NextCure Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 31.8% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% are NextCure Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has 12.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7%

For the past year NextCure Inc. had bullish trend while Ovid Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

NextCure Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.