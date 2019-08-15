Reviewing NextCure Inc. (NXTC)’s and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure Inc. 18 205.00 N/A -2.18 0.00 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for NextCure Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows NextCure Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6%

Liquidity

NextCure Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.8 and a Quick Ratio of 12.8. Competitively, Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and has 3.4 Quick Ratio. NextCure Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

NextCure Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NextCure Inc. has an average price target of $33, and a 32.53% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

NextCure Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.8% and 2.5%. Insiders owned 3.5% of NextCure Inc. shares. Competitively, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -17.28% -20.71% -30.21% -31.63% -71.79% -25.97%

For the past year NextCure Inc. has 10.4% stronger performance while Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has -25.97% weaker performance.

Summary

NextCure Inc. beats Oncolytics Biotech Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.