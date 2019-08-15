Reviewing NextCure Inc. (NXTC)’s and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|NextCure Inc.
|18
|205.00
|N/A
|-2.18
|0.00
|Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.78
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for NextCure Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows NextCure Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|NextCure Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|-216.9%
|-98.6%
Liquidity
NextCure Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.8 and a Quick Ratio of 12.8. Competitively, Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and has 3.4 Quick Ratio. NextCure Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
NextCure Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|NextCure Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
NextCure Inc. has an average price target of $33, and a 32.53% upside potential.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
NextCure Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.8% and 2.5%. Insiders owned 3.5% of NextCure Inc. shares. Competitively, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|NextCure Inc.
|14.31%
|24.48%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|10.4%
|Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
|-17.28%
|-20.71%
|-30.21%
|-31.63%
|-71.79%
|-25.97%
For the past year NextCure Inc. has 10.4% stronger performance while Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has -25.97% weaker performance.
Summary
NextCure Inc. beats Oncolytics Biotech Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.
Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
