Reviewing NextCure Inc. (NXTC)’s and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR)’s results

Both NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure Inc. 19 218.67 N/A -2.18 0.00 Neuralstem Inc. 8 248.31 N/A -7.08 0.00

Table 1 highlights NextCure Inc. and Neuralstem Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has NextCure Inc. and Neuralstem Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -118.2% -78.4%

Liquidity

NextCure Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.8 and a Quick Ratio of 12.8. Competitively, Neuralstem Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and has 3.8 Quick Ratio. NextCure Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Neuralstem Inc.

Analyst Ratings

NextCure Inc. and Neuralstem Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Neuralstem Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NextCure Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 24.25% and an $33 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both NextCure Inc. and Neuralstem Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.8% and 4.9% respectively. About 3.5% of NextCure Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1% of Neuralstem Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4% Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87%

For the past year NextCure Inc. has 10.4% stronger performance while Neuralstem Inc. has -64.87% weaker performance.

Summary

NextCure Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Neuralstem Inc.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.