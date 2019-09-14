Reviewing NextCure Inc. (NXTC)’s and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure Inc. 22 305.03 N/A -2.18 0.00 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00

In table 1 we can see NextCure Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NextCure Inc. are 12.8 and 12.8. Competitively, Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has 11.6 and 11.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. NextCure Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for NextCure Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

NextCure Inc. has a consensus target price of $43.67, and a 17.87% upside potential. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 average target price and a 150.00% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Minerva Neurosciences Inc. looks more robust than NextCure Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.8% of NextCure Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 90.8% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3.5% of NextCure Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.7% are Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 3.11% 16.29% -8.16% 5.4% -15.95% -1.48%

For the past year NextCure Inc. has 10.4% stronger performance while Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has -1.48% weaker performance.

Summary

NextCure Inc. beats Minerva Neurosciences Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.