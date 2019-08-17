Reviewing NextCure Inc. (NXTC)’s and Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:MTP)’s results

Both NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:MTP) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure Inc. 19 218.67 N/A -2.18 0.00 Midatech Pharma Plc 2 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00

Table 1 highlights NextCure Inc. and Midatech Pharma Plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows NextCure Inc. and Midatech Pharma Plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Midatech Pharma Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for NextCure Inc. and Midatech Pharma Plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Midatech Pharma Plc 0 0 0 0.00

NextCure Inc.’s average price target is $33, while its potential upside is 24.25%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 30.8% of NextCure Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Midatech Pharma Plc are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% are NextCure Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 32.1% of Midatech Pharma Plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4% Midatech Pharma Plc -5.52% 9.23% -23.76% 28.33% -74.97% -0.65%

For the past year NextCure Inc. had bullish trend while Midatech Pharma Plc had bearish trend.

Summary

NextCure Inc. beats Midatech Pharma Plc on 5 of the 6 factors.

Midatech Pharma PLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology and other therapeutic products in the United Kingdom, Turkey, other European countries, and the United States. It offers Oravig, an orally dissolving buccal tablet for oral thrush and oropharyngeal candidiasis in adults; Gelclair, an oral rinse gel for the management and relief of pain arising from oral lesions of various etiologies; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film for moderately emetogenic chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, radiotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and post-operative nausea and vomiting; and Soltamox, an oral liquid solution of tamoxifen citrate for the prevention of breast cancer. The company also engages in the marketing of Ferralet 90, a prescription iron supplement for the treatment of anemias that are responsive to oral iron therapy; and Aquoral, an artificial saliva spray to provide relief from chemotherapy/radiation therapy. In addition, it is involved in the research and development of various product candidates in the areas of oncology and neuroscience, including ophthalmology; and immunotherapy. Midatech Pharma PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.