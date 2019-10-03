Reviewing NextCure Inc. (NXTC)’s and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure Inc. 34 -0.43 12.61M -2.18 0.00 Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 0.00 137.75M -0.15 0.00

Demonstrates NextCure Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure Inc. 37,164,750.96% 0% 0% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 20,732,992,173.39% -157.2% -59.6%

Liquidity

NextCure Inc.'s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.8 and 12.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. are 12.8 and 12.8 respectively.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for NextCure Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of NextCure Inc. is $43.67, with potential upside of 40.83%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both NextCure Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.8% and 25.8% respectively. About 3.5% of NextCure Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.9% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 3.84% -5.27% -18.89% -17.23% 114.58% 36.32%

For the past year NextCure Inc. has weaker performance than Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Summary

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. beats NextCure Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.