Reviewing NextCure Inc. (NXTC)’s and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)’s results

This is a contrast between NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|NextCure Inc.
|21
|294.09
|N/A
|-2.18
|0.00
|Immunic Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-34.26
|0.00
Table 1 highlights NextCure Inc. and Immunic Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|NextCure Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Immunic Inc.
|0.00%
|-235.3%
|-182.3%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of NextCure Inc. is 12.8 while its Current Ratio is 12.8. Meanwhile, Immunic Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7 while its Quick Ratio is 7. NextCure Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Immunic Inc.
Analyst Ratings
NextCure Inc. and Immunic Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|NextCure Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Immunic Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
NextCure Inc. has a 23.64% upside potential and an average target price of $43.67. Meanwhile, Immunic Inc.’s consensus target price is $40, while its potential upside is 193.90%. The results provided earlier shows that Immunic Inc. appears more favorable than NextCure Inc., based on analyst view.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
NextCure Inc. and Immunic Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.8% and 1.6%. About 3.5% of NextCure Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|NextCure Inc.
|14.31%
|24.48%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|10.4%
|Immunic Inc.
|1.94%
|21.1%
|2.94%
|71.52%
|-95.65%
|83.31%
For the past year NextCure Inc. has weaker performance than Immunic Inc.
Summary
NextCure Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Immunic Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.