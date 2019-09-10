Reviewing NextCure Inc. (NXTC)’s and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)’s results

This is a contrast between NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure Inc. 21 294.09 N/A -2.18 0.00 Immunic Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00

Table 1 highlights NextCure Inc. and Immunic Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of NextCure Inc. is 12.8 while its Current Ratio is 12.8. Meanwhile, Immunic Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7 while its Quick Ratio is 7. NextCure Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Immunic Inc.

Analyst Ratings

NextCure Inc. and Immunic Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

NextCure Inc. has a 23.64% upside potential and an average target price of $43.67. Meanwhile, Immunic Inc.’s consensus target price is $40, while its potential upside is 193.90%. The results provided earlier shows that Immunic Inc. appears more favorable than NextCure Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

NextCure Inc. and Immunic Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.8% and 1.6%. About 3.5% of NextCure Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4% Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31%

For the past year NextCure Inc. has weaker performance than Immunic Inc.

Summary

NextCure Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Immunic Inc.