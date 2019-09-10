Reviewing NextCure Inc. (NXTC)’s and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)’s results

Both NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|NextCure Inc.
|21
|294.09
|N/A
|-2.18
|0.00
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|9
|15.53
|N/A
|-22.38
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of NextCure Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has NextCure Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|NextCure Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
NextCure Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.8 and a Quick Ratio of 12.8. Competitively, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and has 5.6 Quick Ratio. NextCure Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The Ratings and Recommendations for NextCure Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|NextCure Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
The upside potential is 23.64% for NextCure Inc. with consensus price target of $43.67. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 consensus price target and a 155.75% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. appears more favorable than NextCure Inc., based on analyst view.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both NextCure Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.8% and 35.9% respectively. Insiders owned 3.5% of NextCure Inc. shares. Comparatively, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|NextCure Inc.
|14.31%
|24.48%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|10.4%
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|1.53%
|8.32%
|-47.93%
|0%
|0%
|-47.93%
For the past year NextCure Inc. had bullish trend while HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors NextCure Inc. beats HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
