Reviewing NextCure Inc. (NXTC)’s and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)’s results

Both NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure Inc. 21 294.09 N/A -2.18 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 15.53 N/A -22.38 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of NextCure Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has NextCure Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

NextCure Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.8 and a Quick Ratio of 12.8. Competitively, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and has 5.6 Quick Ratio. NextCure Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for NextCure Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 23.64% for NextCure Inc. with consensus price target of $43.67. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 consensus price target and a 155.75% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. appears more favorable than NextCure Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both NextCure Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.8% and 35.9% respectively. Insiders owned 3.5% of NextCure Inc. shares. Comparatively, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93%

For the past year NextCure Inc. had bullish trend while HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors NextCure Inc. beats HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.