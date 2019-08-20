Reviewing NextCure Inc. (NXTC)’s and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure Inc. 19 217.35 N/A -2.18 0.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -81.90 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of NextCure Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us NextCure Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

NextCure Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of NextCure Inc. is $33, with potential upside of 25.00%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

NextCure Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 30.8% and 3.72%. About 3.5% of NextCure Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 36.42% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.01% -16.55% -75.65% -84.73% -94.67% -81.86%

For the past year NextCure Inc. has 10.4% stronger performance while Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -81.86% weaker performance.

Summary

NextCure Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.