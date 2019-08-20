Reviewing NextCure Inc. (NXTC)’s and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|NextCure Inc.
|19
|217.35
|N/A
|-2.18
|0.00
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-81.90
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of NextCure Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us NextCure Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|NextCure Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
NextCure Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|NextCure Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The consensus target price of NextCure Inc. is $33, with potential upside of 25.00%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
NextCure Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 30.8% and 3.72%. About 3.5% of NextCure Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 36.42% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|NextCure Inc.
|14.31%
|24.48%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|10.4%
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-7.01%
|-16.55%
|-75.65%
|-84.73%
|-94.67%
|-81.86%
For the past year NextCure Inc. has 10.4% stronger performance while Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -81.86% weaker performance.
Summary
NextCure Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.
ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.
