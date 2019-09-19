Reviewing NextCure Inc. (NXTC)’s and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP)’s results

NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure Inc. 22 325.45 N/A -2.18 0.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00

Table 1 highlights NextCure Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212.1% -101.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of NextCure Inc. is 12.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12.8. The Current Ratio of rival Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. is 3.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.6. NextCure Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for NextCure Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$43.67 is NextCure Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 10.47%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

NextCure Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.8% and 23.6%. Insiders owned roughly 3.5% of NextCure Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 28.34% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -12.35% -21.74% -49.1% -36.25% -91.55% -22.08%

For the past year NextCure Inc. had bullish trend while Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

NextCure Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.