Reviewing NextCure Inc. (NXTC)’s and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG)’s results

NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure Inc. 20 303.14 N/A -2.18 0.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 16 1524.12 N/A -2.21 0.00

In table 1 we can see NextCure Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of NextCure Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7%

Liquidity

12.8 and 12.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NextCure Inc. Its rival Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. NextCure Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown NextCure Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The downside potential is -10.37% for NextCure Inc. with consensus target price of $33. Competitively Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has a consensus target price of $27, with potential upside of 134.58%. The information presented earlier suggests that Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. looks more robust than NextCure Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.8% of NextCure Inc. shares and 23.8% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares. NextCure Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.5%. Competitively, 37.14% are Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91%

For the past year NextCure Inc. has 10.4% stronger performance while Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has -21.91% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors NextCure Inc. beats Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.