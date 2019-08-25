Reviewing NextCure Inc. (NXTC)’s and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH)’s results

NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure Inc. 19 248.06 N/A -2.18 0.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 200 10.11 N/A 3.10 67.86

Table 1 highlights NextCure Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of NextCure Inc. is 12.8 while its Current Ratio is 12.8. Meanwhile, Bio-Techne Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. NextCure Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

NextCure Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

NextCure Inc. has an average price target of $33, and a 9.53% upside potential. Competitively Bio-Techne Corporation has an average price target of $250, with potential upside of 33.25%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Bio-Techne Corporation is looking more favorable than NextCure Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.8% of NextCure Inc. shares and 95.5% of Bio-Techne Corporation shares. About 3.5% of NextCure Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Bio-Techne Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.55% 0.43% 3.97% 24.8% 33.52% 45.21%

For the past year NextCure Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Summary

Bio-Techne Corporation beats NextCure Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.