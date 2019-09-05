Reviewing NextCure Inc. (NXTC)’s and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)’s results

NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|NextCure Inc.
|21
|350.56
|N/A
|-2.18
|0.00
|Arvinas Inc.
|22
|55.75
|N/A
|-5.73
|0.00
Table 1 highlights NextCure Inc. and Arvinas Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|NextCure Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Arvinas Inc.
|0.00%
|413.1%
|-120.9%
Liquidity
NextCure Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.8 and a Quick Ratio of 12.8. Competitively, Arvinas Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.7 and has 8.7 Quick Ratio. NextCure Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arvinas Inc.
Analyst Ratings
NextCure Inc. and Arvinas Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|NextCure Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Arvinas Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
The downside potential is -22.50% for NextCure Inc. with average target price of $33. On the other hand, Arvinas Inc.’s potential upside is 28.31% and its average target price is $31.5. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Arvinas Inc. is looking more favorable than NextCure Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 30.8% of NextCure Inc. shares and 71.1% of Arvinas Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.5% of NextCure Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Arvinas Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|NextCure Inc.
|14.31%
|24.48%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|10.4%
|Arvinas Inc.
|9.79%
|16.25%
|32.47%
|54.04%
|0%
|107.63%
For the past year NextCure Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Arvinas Inc.
Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.
