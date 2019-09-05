Reviewing NextCure Inc. (NXTC)’s and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)’s results

NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure Inc. 21 350.56 N/A -2.18 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 22 55.75 N/A -5.73 0.00

Table 1 highlights NextCure Inc. and Arvinas Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9%

Liquidity

NextCure Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.8 and a Quick Ratio of 12.8. Competitively, Arvinas Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.7 and has 8.7 Quick Ratio. NextCure Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arvinas Inc.

Analyst Ratings

NextCure Inc. and Arvinas Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Arvinas Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The downside potential is -22.50% for NextCure Inc. with average target price of $33. On the other hand, Arvinas Inc.’s potential upside is 28.31% and its average target price is $31.5. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Arvinas Inc. is looking more favorable than NextCure Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.8% of NextCure Inc. shares and 71.1% of Arvinas Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.5% of NextCure Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Arvinas Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4% Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63%

For the past year NextCure Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Arvinas Inc.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.