Reviewing NextCure Inc. (NXTC)’s and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)’s results

This is a contrast between NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure Inc. 34 -0.49 12.61M -2.18 0.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 91.52M -2.54 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of NextCure Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has NextCure Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure Inc. 37,407,297.54% 0% 0% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 2,051,971,928.88% -51% -28.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of NextCure Inc. is 12.8 while its Current Ratio is 12.8. Meanwhile, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. NextCure Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for NextCure Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

NextCure Inc. has a consensus target price of $43.67, and a 33.34% upside potential. Competitively Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $17, with potential upside of 312.62%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than NextCure Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.8% of NextCure Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.5% of NextCure Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 3.2% -9.31% -30.74% -26.75% -57.85% -24.23%

For the past year NextCure Inc. had bullish trend while Akebia Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors NextCure Inc. beats Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.