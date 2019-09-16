Reviewing NextCure Inc. (NXTC)’s and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure Inc. 22 302.89 N/A -2.18 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 16.96 N/A -1.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates NextCure Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us NextCure Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4%

Liquidity

NextCure Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.8 and a Quick Ratio of 12.8. Competitively, ADMA Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and has 2.4 Quick Ratio. NextCure Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for NextCure Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

NextCure Inc. has a 18.70% upside potential and an average target price of $43.67. Competitively ADMA Biologics Inc. has an average target price of $12, with potential upside of 128.14%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that ADMA Biologics Inc. seems more appealing than NextCure Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

NextCure Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 30.8% and 50.4%. About 3.5% of NextCure Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.7% of ADMA Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4% ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46%

For the past year NextCure Inc. was less bullish than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Summary

NextCure Inc. beats ADMA Biologics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.