Reviewing Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST)’s and Its Rivals results

As Broadcasting – TV company, Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0% of Nexstar Media Group Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.34% of all Broadcasting – TV’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Nexstar Media Group Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.85% of all Broadcasting – TV companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Nexstar Media Group Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexstar Media Group Inc. 0.00% 22.30% 5.60% Industry Average 162.37% 20.33% 4.79%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Nexstar Media Group Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Nexstar Media Group Inc. N/A 102 12.18 Industry Average 137.69M 84.80M 38.72

Nexstar Media Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Nexstar Media Group Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexstar Media Group Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 2.43 2.81

$123 is the average price target of Nexstar Media Group Inc., with a potential upside of 26.74%. The rivals have a potential upside of 85.15%. The research analysts’ opionion based on the data delivered earlier is that Nexstar Media Group Inc. is looking more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nexstar Media Group Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nexstar Media Group Inc. -0.78% -2.42% -11.76% 21.28% 37.62% 29.41% Industry Average 2.99% 6.27% 7.06% 21.82% 29.41% 31.13%

For the past year Nexstar Media Group Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Nexstar Media Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Nexstar Media Group Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.15 and has 2.09 Quick Ratio. Nexstar Media Group Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nexstar Media Group Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.46 shows that Nexstar Media Group Inc. is 46.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Nexstar Media Group Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.27 which is 27.27% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Nexstar Media Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Nexstar Media Group Inc.’s rivals beat on 6 of the 6 factors Nexstar Media Group Inc.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets. The company offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences. It also provides sales, programming, and other services through various local service agreements to 30 power television stations owned and/or operated by independent third parties. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned, operated, programmed, or provided sales and other services to 104 television stations in 62 markets in the states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. The companyÂ’s stations reach approximately 20.8 million viewers. The company was formerly known as Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc. and changed its name to Nexstar Media Group, Inc. in January 2017. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.