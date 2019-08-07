Reviewing Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST)’s and Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) and Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE:TV). The two are both Broadcasting – TV companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexstar Media Group Inc. 102 1.63 N/A 8.36 12.18 Grupo Televisa S.A.B. 10 0.00 N/A 0.23 42.08

Demonstrates Nexstar Media Group Inc. and Grupo Televisa S.A.B. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Grupo Televisa S.A.B. has lower revenue and earnings than Nexstar Media Group Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Nexstar Media Group Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Grupo Televisa S.A.B.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Nexstar Media Group Inc. and Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexstar Media Group Inc. 0.00% 22.3% 5.6% Grupo Televisa S.A.B. 0.00% 2.8% 0.8%

Risk and Volatility

Nexstar Media Group Inc. has a beta of 1.46 and its 46.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s 2.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.98 beta.

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nexstar Media Group Inc. Its rival Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Nexstar Media Group Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Grupo Televisa S.A.B.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Nexstar Media Group Inc. and Grupo Televisa S.A.B.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexstar Media Group Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Grupo Televisa S.A.B. 0 1 1 2.50

Nexstar Media Group Inc. has a consensus price target of $123, and a 25.38% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. is $14.5, which is potential 64.21% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Grupo Televisa S.A.B. looks more robust than Nexstar Media Group Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nexstar Media Group Inc. and Grupo Televisa S.A.B. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 52.5%. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Nexstar Media Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 27.7% are Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nexstar Media Group Inc. -0.78% -2.42% -11.76% 21.28% 37.62% 29.41% Grupo Televisa S.A.B. 3.15% 11.88% -4.8% -21.21% -52.54% -24.4%

For the past year Nexstar Media Group Inc. has 29.41% stronger performance while Grupo Televisa S.A.B. has -24.4% weaker performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Nexstar Media Group Inc. beats Grupo Televisa S.A.B.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets. The company offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences. It also provides sales, programming, and other services through various local service agreements to 30 power television stations owned and/or operated by independent third parties. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned, operated, programmed, or provided sales and other services to 104 television stations in 62 markets in the states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. The companyÂ’s stations reach approximately 20.8 million viewers. The company was formerly known as Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc. and changed its name to Nexstar Media Group, Inc. in January 2017. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.