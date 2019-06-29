Reviewing Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST)’s and Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA)’s results

Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) and Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) compete with each other in the Broadcasting – TV sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexstar Media Group Inc. 98 1.68 N/A 8.36 12.58 Formula One Group 34 4.37 N/A -0.70 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nexstar Media Group Inc. and Formula One Group.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nexstar Media Group Inc. and Formula One Group’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexstar Media Group Inc. 0.00% 22.3% 5.6% Formula One Group 0.00% -5% -2.5%

Liquidity

Nexstar Media Group Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Formula One Group are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Nexstar Media Group Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Formula One Group.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Nexstar Media Group Inc. and Formula One Group can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexstar Media Group Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Formula One Group 0 0 2 3.00

The average target price of Nexstar Media Group Inc. is $123, with potential upside of 21.78%. Competitively the average target price of Formula One Group is $43, which is potential 19.91% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Nexstar Media Group Inc. looks more robust than Formula One Group as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nexstar Media Group Inc. and Formula One Group has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 97%. 0.7% are Nexstar Media Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.5% of Formula One Group shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nexstar Media Group Inc. -2.96% -10.02% 20.99% 29.76% 58.19% 33.67% Formula One Group -0.41% -0.11% 20.98% 16.75% 26.61% 23.59%

For the past year Nexstar Media Group Inc. has stronger performance than Formula One Group

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Nexstar Media Group Inc. beats Formula One Group.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets. The company offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences. It also provides sales, programming, and other services through various local service agreements to 30 power television stations owned and/or operated by independent third parties. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned, operated, programmed, or provided sales and other services to 104 television stations in 62 markets in the states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. The companyÂ’s stations reach approximately 20.8 million viewers. The company was formerly known as Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc. and changed its name to Nexstar Media Group, Inc. in January 2017. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.