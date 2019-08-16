Reviewing NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. (NXRT)’s and Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESS)’s results

As REIT – Residential companies, NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) and Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. 39 6.56 N/A -0.73 0.00 Essex Property Trust Inc. 289 14.17 N/A 6.22 48.61

Table 1 demonstrates NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. and Essex Property Trust Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. and Essex Property Trust Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. 0.00% -6.1% -1.4% Essex Property Trust Inc. 0.00% 6.6% 3.3%

Risk & Volatility

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. has a 0.42 beta, while its volatility is 58.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Essex Property Trust Inc. has a 0.39 beta which is 61.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. and Essex Property Trust Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Essex Property Trust Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

$41 is NexPoint Residential Trust Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -6.86%. Competitively Essex Property Trust Inc. has a consensus target price of $299.8, with potential downside of -4.10%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Essex Property Trust Inc. is looking more favorable than NexPoint Residential Trust Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.5% of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 98.8% of Essex Property Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.2% of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Essex Property Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. 3.7% 4.99% 13.16% 16.55% 55.59% 23.14% Essex Property Trust Inc. 2.88% 2.79% 6.54% 11.52% 29.26% 23.25%

For the past year NexPoint Residential Trust Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Essex Property Trust Inc.

Summary

Essex Property Trust Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors NexPoint Residential Trust Inc.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors. It invests in the real estate markets of United States primarily in Southeastern United States and Texas. The firm focuses on directly or indirectly acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing well-located Class A and B multifamily properties. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas.

Essex Property Trust, Inc. operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of apartment communities, as well as commercial properties. As of March 31, 2012, the company owned or had interests in 158 apartment communities; and 5 commercial buildings, as well as 5 development projects. Its communities are located in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Diego, Santa Barbara, and Ventura counties in southern California; and the San Francisco Bay area in northern California, as well as in the Seattle metropolitan area. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. Essex Property Trust, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.