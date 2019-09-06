Reviewing NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. (NXRT)’s and Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO)’s results

As REIT – Residential businesses, NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) and Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. 40 6.84 N/A -0.73 0.00 Capstead Mortgage Corporation 8 -17.75 N/A 0.33 25.39

In table 1 we can see NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. and Capstead Mortgage Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. 0.00% -6.1% -1.4% Capstead Mortgage Corporation 0.00% 3.6% 0.2%

Risk and Volatility

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. is 58.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.42. Competitively, Capstead Mortgage Corporation is 26.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.74 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 72.5% of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 84.4% of Capstead Mortgage Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.2% of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.3% of Capstead Mortgage Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. 3.7% 4.99% 13.16% 16.55% 55.59% 23.14% Capstead Mortgage Corporation -7.77% 0.6% -0.94% 16.28% 0.72% 26.39%

For the past year NexPoint Residential Trust Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Capstead Mortgage Corporation.

Summary

Capstead Mortgage Corporation beats NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors. It invests in the real estate markets of United States primarily in Southeastern United States and Texas. The firm focuses on directly or indirectly acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing well-located Class A and B multifamily properties. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.