Reviewing NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE)’s and Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)’s results

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) and Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Industrial Metals & Minerals. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexGen Energy Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A -0.10 0.00 Uranium Energy Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 highlights NexGen Energy Ltd. and Uranium Energy Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexGen Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Uranium Energy Corp. 0.00% -20.3% -15%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 33.89% of NexGen Energy Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 35.1% of Uranium Energy Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 14.66% are NexGen Energy Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Uranium Energy Corp. has 2.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NexGen Energy Ltd. -7.33% -17.26% -20.57% -39.04% -30.5% -21.91% Uranium Energy Corp. -2.8% 2.21% 3.73% 4.51% -14.2% 11.2%

For the past year NexGen Energy Ltd. had bearish trend while Uranium Energy Corp. had bullish trend.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates on projects located in the United States and the Republic of Paraguay. As of July 31, 2017, it had mineral rights in uranium projects located in the states of Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming, as well as in the Republic of Paraguay. The company was formerly known as Carlin Gold Inc. and changed its name to Uranium Energy Corp. in January 2005. Uranium Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Corpus Christi, Texas.