Reviewing NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE)’s and Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)’s results

We are comparing NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) and Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexGen Energy Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A -0.10 0.00 Ur-Energy Inc. 1 11.81 N/A 0.03 26.64

Table 1 highlights NexGen Energy Ltd. and Ur-Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexGen Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Ur-Energy Inc. 0.00% 9.1% 4.6%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NexGen Energy Ltd. and Ur-Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 33.89% and 22.1% respectively. 14.66% are NexGen Energy Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 55.71% are Ur-Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NexGen Energy Ltd. -7.33% -17.26% -20.57% -39.04% -30.5% -21.91% Ur-Energy Inc. -2.6% -5.1% 10.09% 10.11% 11.58% 27.03%

For the past year NexGen Energy Ltd. had bearish trend while Ur-Energy Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Ur-Energy Inc. beats NexGen Energy Ltd.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

UR-Energy Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 13 projects located in the United States. Its principal property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and 3 Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.