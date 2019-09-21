Reviewing NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE)’s and EMX Royalty Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX)’s results

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) and EMX Royalty Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) are two firms in the Industrial Metals & Minerals that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexGen Energy Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A -0.10 0.00 EMX Royalty Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00

Demonstrates NexGen Energy Ltd. and EMX Royalty Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of NexGen Energy Ltd. and EMX Royalty Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexGen Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% EMX Royalty Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 33.89% of NexGen Energy Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 31.1% of EMX Royalty Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 14.66% are NexGen Energy Ltd.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.94% of EMX Royalty Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NexGen Energy Ltd. -2.68% -7.64% -6.45% -17.14% -25.26% -18.54% EMX Royalty Corporation 3.82% 9.68% 17.67% 18.26% 8.8% 20.35%

For the past year NexGen Energy Ltd. had bearish trend while EMX Royalty Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

NexGen Energy Ltd. beats EMX Royalty Corporation on 2 of the 3 factors.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. Its principal asset is the Leeville royalty property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also holds properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. The company was formerly known as Eurasian Minerals Inc. and changed its name to EMX Royalty Corporation in July 2017. EMX Royalty Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.