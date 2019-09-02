Reviewing NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE)’s and CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR)’s results

Since NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) and CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) are part of the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|NexGen Energy Ltd.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.10
|0.00
|CONSOL Coal Resources LP
|16
|1.03
|N/A
|1.93
|8.31
In table 1 we can see NexGen Energy Ltd. and CONSOL Coal Resources LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides NexGen Energy Ltd. and CONSOL Coal Resources LP’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|NexGen Energy Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|CONSOL Coal Resources LP
|0.00%
|27.8%
|12.2%
Analyst Ratings
NexGen Energy Ltd. and CONSOL Coal Resources LP Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|NexGen Energy Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|CONSOL Coal Resources LP
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
On the other hand, CONSOL Coal Resources LP’s potential upside is 19.23% and its average price target is $16.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both NexGen Energy Ltd. and CONSOL Coal Resources LP are owned by institutional investors at 33.89% and 39.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 14.66% of NexGen Energy Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, CONSOL Coal Resources LP has 32.8% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|NexGen Energy Ltd.
|-2.68%
|-7.64%
|-6.45%
|-17.14%
|-25.26%
|-18.54%
|CONSOL Coal Resources LP
|3.75%
|-0.68%
|-9.48%
|-13.2%
|-0.99%
|-2.25%
For the past year NexGen Energy Ltd. was more bearish than CONSOL Coal Resources LP.
Summary
CONSOL Coal Resources LP beats on 9 of the 9 factors NexGen Energy Ltd.
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.