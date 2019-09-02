Reviewing NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE)’s and CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR)’s results

Since NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) and CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) are part of the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexGen Energy Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A -0.10 0.00 CONSOL Coal Resources LP 16 1.03 N/A 1.93 8.31

In table 1 we can see NexGen Energy Ltd. and CONSOL Coal Resources LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides NexGen Energy Ltd. and CONSOL Coal Resources LP’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexGen Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% CONSOL Coal Resources LP 0.00% 27.8% 12.2%

Analyst Ratings

NexGen Energy Ltd. and CONSOL Coal Resources LP Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NexGen Energy Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 CONSOL Coal Resources LP 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, CONSOL Coal Resources LP’s potential upside is 19.23% and its average price target is $16.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both NexGen Energy Ltd. and CONSOL Coal Resources LP are owned by institutional investors at 33.89% and 39.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 14.66% of NexGen Energy Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, CONSOL Coal Resources LP has 32.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NexGen Energy Ltd. -2.68% -7.64% -6.45% -17.14% -25.26% -18.54% CONSOL Coal Resources LP 3.75% -0.68% -9.48% -13.2% -0.99% -2.25%

For the past year NexGen Energy Ltd. was more bearish than CONSOL Coal Resources LP.

Summary

CONSOL Coal Resources LP beats on 9 of the 9 factors NexGen Energy Ltd.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.