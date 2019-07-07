Reviewing NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE)’s and Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)’s results

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) and Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) are two firms in the Industrial Metals & Minerals that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexGen Energy Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A -0.10 0.00 Centrus Energy Corp. 3 0.17 N/A -12.20 0.00

Demonstrates NexGen Energy Ltd. and Centrus Energy Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) and Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexGen Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Centrus Energy Corp. 0.00% 11% -5.7%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

NexGen Energy Ltd. and Centrus Energy Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 33.89% and 20%. NexGen Energy Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 14.66%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.1% of Centrus Energy Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NexGen Energy Ltd. -7.33% -17.26% -20.57% -39.04% -30.5% -21.91% Centrus Energy Corp. -8.75% -0.32% -2.19% 41.63% -17.63% 85.21%

For the past year NexGen Energy Ltd. has -21.91% weaker performance while Centrus Energy Corp. has 85.21% stronger performance.

Summary

Centrus Energy Corp. beats NexGen Energy Ltd. on 5 of the 7 factors.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies low enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial nuclear power plants in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, LEU and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component used in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The company sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants. It also engages in developing advanced American Centrifuge technology, and performing research and demonstration work to support U.S. energy and national security through contract with UT-Battelle, LLC. The company was formerly known as USEC Inc. and changed its name to Centrus Energy Corp. in September 2014. Centrus Energy Corp. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.