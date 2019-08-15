Reviewing Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA)’s and Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN)’s results

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) and Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) have been rivals in the Industrial Metals & Minerals for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexa Resources S.A. 10 0.45 N/A 0.04 191.63 Western Copper and Gold Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nexa Resources S.A. and Western Copper and Gold Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Nexa Resources S.A. and Western Copper and Gold Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexa Resources S.A. 0.00% 0.2% 0.1% Western Copper and Gold Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Nexa Resources S.A. and Western Copper and Gold Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexa Resources S.A. 0 2 1 2.33 Western Copper and Gold Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 67.93% for Nexa Resources S.A. with consensus target price of $13.25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.4% of Nexa Resources S.A. shares are held by institutional investors while 4.56% of Western Copper and Gold Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 73.53% of Nexa Resources S.A. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.41% of Western Copper and Gold Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nexa Resources S.A. -11.11% -13.99% -24.68% -3.29% -38.05% -30.76% Western Copper and Gold Corporation 22.06% 18.79% 49.33% 5.35% -3.21% 74.22%

For the past year Nexa Resources S.A. has -30.76% weaker performance while Western Copper and Gold Corporation has 74.22% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Nexa Resources S.A. beats Western Copper and Gold Corporation.

Nexa Resources S.A., through its subsidiaries, primarily produces, refines, processes, and sells zinc in Peru and Brazil. It explores, extracts, produces, and trades zinc, copper, and lead concentrates through its mining sites located in the regions of Pasco, Ica, and Moquegua in Peru. The company also has copper mining project located in the Conchucos District, Ancash Region; poly-metallic mining project located in the Ancash Region; and copper mining project located in the Huancavelica Region, as well as zinc mines in Vazante and Paracatu. In addition, it refines byproducts, such as sulfuric acid, copper, and silver. The company serves chemical, petrochemical, rubber, pulp, metallurgy, mining, agricultural, and other sectors; and exports its zinc to Europe and the Americas. The company was formerly known as VM Holding S.A. and changed its name to Nexa Resources S.A. in September 2017. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Nexa Resources S.A. is a subsidiary of Votorantim S.A.