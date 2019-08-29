Reviewing Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA)’s and Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG)’s results

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) and Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) compete against each other in the Industrial Metals & Minerals sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexa Resources S.A. 10 0.51 N/A 0.04 191.63 Platinum Group Metals Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.55 0.00

In table 1 we can see Nexa Resources S.A. and Platinum Group Metals Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexa Resources S.A. 0.00% 0.2% 0.1% Platinum Group Metals Ltd. 0.00% 44.3% -39.8%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Nexa Resources S.A. and Platinum Group Metals Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexa Resources S.A. 0 2 1 2.33 Platinum Group Metals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$13.25 is Nexa Resources S.A.’s average price target while its potential upside is 45.60%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.4% of Nexa Resources S.A. shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.4% of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 73.53% are Nexa Resources S.A.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has 2.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nexa Resources S.A. -11.11% -13.99% -24.68% -3.29% -38.05% -30.76% Platinum Group Metals Ltd. 0% 6.82% 4.44% -4.08% 33.65% -5.37%

For the past year Nexa Resources S.A. was more bearish than Platinum Group Metals Ltd.

Summary

Nexa Resources S.A. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Platinum Group Metals Ltd.

Nexa Resources S.A., through its subsidiaries, primarily produces, refines, processes, and sells zinc in Peru and Brazil. It explores, extracts, produces, and trades zinc, copper, and lead concentrates through its mining sites located in the regions of Pasco, Ica, and Moquegua in Peru. The company also has copper mining project located in the Conchucos District, Ancash Region; poly-metallic mining project located in the Ancash Region; and copper mining project located in the Huancavelica Region, as well as zinc mines in Vazante and Paracatu. In addition, it refines byproducts, such as sulfuric acid, copper, and silver. The company serves chemical, petrochemical, rubber, pulp, metallurgy, mining, agricultural, and other sectors; and exports its zinc to Europe and the Americas. The company was formerly known as VM Holding S.A. and changed its name to Nexa Resources S.A. in September 2017. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Nexa Resources S.A. is a subsidiary of Votorantim S.A.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. operates as a platinum-focused exploration and development company in the Republic of South Africa and Canada. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, nickel, copper, chromium, and vanadium deposits. The companyÂ’s key development project and exploration targets are located in the Bushveld Complex in South Africa. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.