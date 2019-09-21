Reviewing Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA)’s and Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)’s results

Since Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) and Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) are part of the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexa Resources S.A. 10 0.55 N/A 0.04 191.63 Alexco Resource Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nexa Resources S.A. and Alexco Resource Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexa Resources S.A. 0.00% 0.2% 0.1% Alexco Resource Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nexa Resources S.A. are 2.4 and 1.9. Competitively, Alexco Resource Corp. has 1.9 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Nexa Resources S.A.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alexco Resource Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Nexa Resources S.A. and Alexco Resource Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexa Resources S.A. 0 3 1 2.25 Alexco Resource Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 27.20% for Nexa Resources S.A. with consensus price target of $12.44.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.4% of Nexa Resources S.A. shares are held by institutional investors while 34% of Alexco Resource Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 73.53% of Nexa Resources S.A. shares. Competitively, 7.2% are Alexco Resource Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nexa Resources S.A. -11.11% -13.99% -24.68% -3.29% -38.05% -30.76% Alexco Resource Corp. -5.56% 53.15% 68.32% 58.88% 41.68% 80.87%

For the past year Nexa Resources S.A. had bearish trend while Alexco Resource Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Nexa Resources S.A. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Alexco Resource Corp.

Nexa Resources S.A., through its subsidiaries, primarily produces, refines, processes, and sells zinc in Peru and Brazil. It explores, extracts, produces, and trades zinc, copper, and lead concentrates through its mining sites located in the regions of Pasco, Ica, and Moquegua in Peru. The company also has copper mining project located in the Conchucos District, Ancash Region; poly-metallic mining project located in the Ancash Region; and copper mining project located in the Huancavelica Region, as well as zinc mines in Vazante and Paracatu. In addition, it refines byproducts, such as sulfuric acid, copper, and silver. The company serves chemical, petrochemical, rubber, pulp, metallurgy, mining, agricultural, and other sectors; and exports its zinc to Europe and the Americas. The company was formerly known as VM Holding S.A. and changed its name to Nexa Resources S.A. in September 2017. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Nexa Resources S.A. is a subsidiary of Votorantim S.A.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operation activities in Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project comprising the Bellekeno, Flame & Moth, Lucky, Queen, Onek, and Bermingham deposits, as well as 703 surveyed quartz mining leases and 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 237.44 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory. The company also provides mine and industrial site related environmental services, including management of the regulatory and environmental permitting process, environmental assessments, and reclamation and closure planning in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Alexco Resource Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.