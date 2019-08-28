Reviewing Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT)’s and Vectrus Inc. (NYSE:VEC)’s results

This is a contrast between Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) and Vectrus Inc. (NYSE:VEC) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newtek Business Services Corp. 21 8.00 N/A 1.95 11.08 Vectrus Inc. 36 0.35 N/A 3.01 13.44

Table 1 demonstrates Newtek Business Services Corp. and Vectrus Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Vectrus Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Newtek Business Services Corp. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Newtek Business Services Corp.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Vectrus Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Newtek Business Services Corp. and Vectrus Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newtek Business Services Corp. 0.00% 12.8% 5.8% Vectrus Inc. 0.00% 16.8% 6.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.27 beta indicates that Newtek Business Services Corp. is 27.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Vectrus Inc.’s 82.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.82 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Newtek Business Services Corp. and Vectrus Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Newtek Business Services Corp. 0 1 1 2.50 Vectrus Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Newtek Business Services Corp.’s downside potential currently stands at -10.64% and an $20.5 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 19.9% of Newtek Business Services Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 89.3% of Vectrus Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Newtek Business Services Corp.’s share held by insiders are 6.2%. Insiders Competitively, held 2.1% of Vectrus Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Newtek Business Services Corp. -0.14% -5.31% 0.75% 13% 1.94% 23.62% Vectrus Inc. -2.81% 0.4% -0.88% 64.59% 29.62% 87.4%

For the past year Newtek Business Services Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Vectrus Inc.

Summary

Vectrus Inc. beats Newtek Business Services Corp. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments. Under debt investments, it focuses on first lien loans, which have terms of 1 to 25 years; second lien loans, which have terms of 5 to 25 years, and unsecured loans, which are provided to meet short-term funding needs and are repaid within 6 to 12 months. It operates through Electronic Payment Processing, Managed Technology Solutions, Small Business Finance, and Capcos segments. The company originates small business administration loans for the purpose of acquiring commercial real estate, machinery, equipment, and inventory, as well as to refinance debt and fund franchises, working capital, and business acquisitions; and offers small business loan servicing and consulting services to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and various other financial institutions, as well as provides management services. Its electronic payment processing services include credit and debit card processing, check approval, ancillary processing equipment and software to merchants, eCommerce, electronic solutions to accept non-cash payments, check conversion, remote deposit capture, ACH processing, and electronic gift and loyalty card programs. The company also provides Website hosting, dedicated server, and cloud hosting services; Web design and development; Internet marketing; data storage and backup and other related services; and ecommerce services, such as payment processing, online shopping cart tools, Website design and Web related services; Accounts Receivable Financing, and The Secure Gateway. In addition, it offers Newtek Advantage, a mobile, real-time operating platform enabling a business to access data on a smartphone, tablet, laptop, or PC for eCommerce, credit/debit transactions, Website statistics, payroll, insurance, and business loans. Further, the company sells personal, commercial, and health/benefits lines of insurance products; and payroll management processing and employee tax filing services. It has strategic alliances with American International Group, CTAA, Navy Federal Credit Union, Credit Union National Association, Pershing, and others to provide agent services to small business clients. The firm seeks to invest in New York and Louisiana area. The firm seeks to invest $0.3 million to $3 million in businesses. It provides small business terms loans ranging from $0.05 million to $10 million. The firm also provides account receivable financing ranging from $0.05 million to $1.5 million. It also provides $0.05 million to $10 million financing to owner occupied real estate businesses whose average net income over the last 2 years must not exceed $2.5 million. Newtek Business Services Corp., formerly known as Newtek Business Services Inc., was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York with additional offices in Garden City, New York; Miami, Florida; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; New Orleans, Louisiana; and New York, New York.

Vectrus, Inc. provides infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. It offers infrastructure asset management services, such as civil engineering, infrastructure, operation and maintenance, security, warehouse management and distribution, ammunition management, air base maintenance and operation, communication, emergency, transportation, and life support services for U.S. Army, Air Force, and Navy. The company also provides logistics and supply chain management services, including care of supplies in storage, warehouse management and distribution, supply point distribution, and transportation support, as well as equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S. Army and Marine Corps. In addition, it offers information technology and network communication services comprising sustainment of communications systems, network security, systems installation, and full life cycle management of information technology systems for the U.S. Army, Air Force, and Navy. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.