Reviewing Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT)’s and ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SERV)’s results

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) and ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SERV) have been rivals in the Business Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newtek Business Services Corp. 20 8.36 N/A 1.95 11.39 ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. 46 3.68 N/A -0.79 0.00

Table 1 highlights Newtek Business Services Corp. and ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newtek Business Services Corp. 0.00% 12.8% 5.8% ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Newtek Business Services Corp. is 38.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.38 beta. Competitively, ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. is 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.95 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Newtek Business Services Corp. and ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Newtek Business Services Corp. 0 1 1 2.50 ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. 1 2 4 2.57

Newtek Business Services Corp. has a -10.21% downside potential and an average price target of $20.5. Meanwhile, ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target is $47, while its potential downside is -11.22%. Based on the data given earlier, Newtek Business Services Corp. is looking more favorable than ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 20.3% of Newtek Business Services Corp. shares and 0% of ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. shares. Newtek Business Services Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 6.3%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Newtek Business Services Corp. -1.9% 6.28% 13.18% 7.68% 17.75% 27.06% ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. 3.89% 11.32% 35.71% 27% 40.9% 46.98%

For the past year Newtek Business Services Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Newtek Business Services Corp. beats ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments. Under debt investments, it focuses on first lien loans, which have terms of 1 to 25 years; second lien loans, which have terms of 5 to 25 years, and unsecured loans, which are provided to meet short-term funding needs and are repaid within 6 to 12 months. It operates through Electronic Payment Processing, Managed Technology Solutions, Small Business Finance, and Capcos segments. The company originates small business administration loans for the purpose of acquiring commercial real estate, machinery, equipment, and inventory, as well as to refinance debt and fund franchises, working capital, and business acquisitions; and offers small business loan servicing and consulting services to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and various other financial institutions, as well as provides management services. Its electronic payment processing services include credit and debit card processing, check approval, ancillary processing equipment and software to merchants, eCommerce, electronic solutions to accept non-cash payments, check conversion, remote deposit capture, ACH processing, and electronic gift and loyalty card programs. The company also provides Website hosting, dedicated server, and cloud hosting services; Web design and development; Internet marketing; data storage and backup and other related services; and ecommerce services, such as payment processing, online shopping cart tools, Website design and Web related services; Accounts Receivable Financing, and The Secure Gateway. In addition, it offers Newtek Advantage, a mobile, real-time operating platform enabling a business to access data on a smartphone, tablet, laptop, or PC for eCommerce, credit/debit transactions, Website statistics, payroll, insurance, and business loans. Further, the company sells personal, commercial, and health/benefits lines of insurance products; and payroll management processing and employee tax filing services. It has strategic alliances with American International Group, CTAA, Navy Federal Credit Union, Credit Union National Association, Pershing, and others to provide agent services to small business clients. The firm seeks to invest in New York and Louisiana area. The firm seeks to invest $0.3 million to $3 million in businesses. It provides small business terms loans ranging from $0.05 million to $10 million. The firm also provides account receivable financing ranging from $0.05 million to $1.5 million. It also provides $0.05 million to $10 million financing to owner occupied real estate businesses whose average net income over the last 2 years must not exceed $2.5 million. Newtek Business Services Corp., formerly known as Newtek Business Services Inc., was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York with additional offices in Garden City, New York; Miami, Florida; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; New Orleans, Louisiana; and New York, New York.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. provides residential and commercial services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Terminix, American Home Shield, and the Franchise Services Group. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion. The American Home Shield segment provides home warranty plans that cover the repair or replacement of household systems and appliances, such as electrical, plumbing, central heating and air conditioning systems, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ovens/cook tops. The Franchise Services Group segment offers disaster restoration, janitorial, residential cleaning, furniture repair, and home inspection services through franchise under the ServiceMaster Restore, ServiceMaster Clean, Merry Maids, Furniture Medic, and AmeriSpec brands. The company markets its services to homeowners and businesses through the Internet, direct mail, television and radio advertising, print advertisements, marketing partnerships, franchise network, branch operations, telemarketing, and various social media channels, as well as through various participants in the residential real estate marketplace, such as real estate brokerages, financial institutions, and insurance carriers. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.