Reviewing Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT)’s and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Services industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newtek Business Services Corp. 20 8.36 N/A 1.95 11.39 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 34 2.98 N/A 1.11 29.70

Table 1 demonstrates Newtek Business Services Corp. and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Newtek Business Services Corp. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Newtek Business Services Corp. is presently more affordable than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Newtek Business Services Corp. and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newtek Business Services Corp. 0.00% 12.8% 5.8% Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 0.00% 16.6% 6.3%

Risk & Volatility

Newtek Business Services Corp. has a 1.38 beta, while its volatility is 38.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated on the other hand, has 0.79 beta which makes it 21.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Newtek Business Services Corp. and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Newtek Business Services Corp. 0 1 1 2.50 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 1 1 1 2.33

Newtek Business Services Corp.’s downside potential is -10.21% at a $20.5 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated is $36.67, which is potential 9.30% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated appears more favorable than Newtek Business Services Corp., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 20.3% of Newtek Business Services Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 84.9% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. About 6.3% of Newtek Business Services Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 14.3% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Newtek Business Services Corp. -1.9% 6.28% 13.18% 7.68% 17.75% 27.06% Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated -4.68% -3.31% -8.7% -6.71% -0.15% 0.76%

For the past year Newtek Business Services Corp. was more bullish than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated.

Summary

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated beats on 8 of the 12 factors Newtek Business Services Corp.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments. Under debt investments, it focuses on first lien loans, which have terms of 1 to 25 years; second lien loans, which have terms of 5 to 25 years, and unsecured loans, which are provided to meet short-term funding needs and are repaid within 6 to 12 months. It operates through Electronic Payment Processing, Managed Technology Solutions, Small Business Finance, and Capcos segments. The company originates small business administration loans for the purpose of acquiring commercial real estate, machinery, equipment, and inventory, as well as to refinance debt and fund franchises, working capital, and business acquisitions; and offers small business loan servicing and consulting services to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and various other financial institutions, as well as provides management services. Its electronic payment processing services include credit and debit card processing, check approval, ancillary processing equipment and software to merchants, eCommerce, electronic solutions to accept non-cash payments, check conversion, remote deposit capture, ACH processing, and electronic gift and loyalty card programs. The company also provides Website hosting, dedicated server, and cloud hosting services; Web design and development; Internet marketing; data storage and backup and other related services; and ecommerce services, such as payment processing, online shopping cart tools, Website design and Web related services; Accounts Receivable Financing, and The Secure Gateway. In addition, it offers Newtek Advantage, a mobile, real-time operating platform enabling a business to access data on a smartphone, tablet, laptop, or PC for eCommerce, credit/debit transactions, Website statistics, payroll, insurance, and business loans. Further, the company sells personal, commercial, and health/benefits lines of insurance products; and payroll management processing and employee tax filing services. It has strategic alliances with American International Group, CTAA, Navy Federal Credit Union, Credit Union National Association, Pershing, and others to provide agent services to small business clients. The firm seeks to invest in New York and Louisiana area. The firm seeks to invest $0.3 million to $3 million in businesses. It provides small business terms loans ranging from $0.05 million to $10 million. The firm also provides account receivable financing ranging from $0.05 million to $1.5 million. It also provides $0.05 million to $10 million financing to owner occupied real estate businesses whose average net income over the last 2 years must not exceed $2.5 million. Newtek Business Services Corp., formerly known as Newtek Business Services Inc., was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York with additional offices in Garden City, New York; Miami, Florida; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; New Orleans, Louisiana; and New York, New York.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, sells industrial equipment and other assets for the construction, agriculture, transportation, energy, mining, forestry, material handling, marine, and real estate industries through its unreserved auctions and online marketplaces. The company operates a network of auction locations that conduct live and unreserved auctions with on-site and online bidding. It also operates an online-only used equipment marketplace that facilitates the completion of sales through a settlement process. In addition, the company provides technology services, including software and technology solutions to auction companies to conduct live and online bidding; and value added services. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated primarily sells equipment to its customers through unreserved auctions at 45 auction sites in North America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.