Reviewing Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT)’s and PRA Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)’s results

This is a contrast between Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) and PRA Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newtek Business Services Corp. 23 3.34 17.98M 1.95 11.08 PRA Group Inc. 34 0.39 44.57M 1.30 23.98

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Newtek Business Services Corp. and PRA Group Inc. PRA Group Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Newtek Business Services Corp. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Newtek Business Services Corp. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newtek Business Services Corp. 79,804,704.84% 12.8% 5.8% PRA Group Inc. 131,049,691.27% 5.4% 1.6%

Volatility and Risk

Newtek Business Services Corp. has a 1.27 beta, while its volatility is 27.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. PRA Group Inc.’s 1.64 beta is the reason why it is 64.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Newtek Business Services Corp. and PRA Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Newtek Business Services Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 PRA Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

PRA Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $32 consensus price target and a -3.06% potential downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 19.9% of Newtek Business Services Corp. shares and 0% of PRA Group Inc. shares. Insiders owned 6.2% of Newtek Business Services Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.4% of PRA Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Newtek Business Services Corp. -0.14% -5.31% 0.75% 13% 1.94% 23.62% PRA Group Inc. 1.77% 10.66% 10.55% 7.01% -22.08% 27.74%

For the past year Newtek Business Services Corp. has weaker performance than PRA Group Inc.

Summary

PRA Group Inc. beats Newtek Business Services Corp. on 9 of the 13 factors.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments. Under debt investments, it focuses on first lien loans, which have terms of 1 to 25 years; second lien loans, which have terms of 5 to 25 years, and unsecured loans, which are provided to meet short-term funding needs and are repaid within 6 to 12 months. It operates through Electronic Payment Processing, Managed Technology Solutions, Small Business Finance, and Capcos segments. The company originates small business administration loans for the purpose of acquiring commercial real estate, machinery, equipment, and inventory, as well as to refinance debt and fund franchises, working capital, and business acquisitions; and offers small business loan servicing and consulting services to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and various other financial institutions, as well as provides management services. Its electronic payment processing services include credit and debit card processing, check approval, ancillary processing equipment and software to merchants, eCommerce, electronic solutions to accept non-cash payments, check conversion, remote deposit capture, ACH processing, and electronic gift and loyalty card programs. The company also provides Website hosting, dedicated server, and cloud hosting services; Web design and development; Internet marketing; data storage and backup and other related services; and ecommerce services, such as payment processing, online shopping cart tools, Website design and Web related services; Accounts Receivable Financing, and The Secure Gateway. In addition, it offers Newtek Advantage, a mobile, real-time operating platform enabling a business to access data on a smartphone, tablet, laptop, or PC for eCommerce, credit/debit transactions, Website statistics, payroll, insurance, and business loans. Further, the company sells personal, commercial, and health/benefits lines of insurance products; and payroll management processing and employee tax filing services. It has strategic alliances with American International Group, CTAA, Navy Federal Credit Union, Credit Union National Association, Pershing, and others to provide agent services to small business clients. The firm seeks to invest in New York and Louisiana area. The firm seeks to invest $0.3 million to $3 million in businesses. It provides small business terms loans ranging from $0.05 million to $10 million. The firm also provides account receivable financing ranging from $0.05 million to $1.5 million. It also provides $0.05 million to $10 million financing to owner occupied real estate businesses whose average net income over the last 2 years must not exceed $2.5 million. Newtek Business Services Corp., formerly known as Newtek Business Services Inc., was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York with additional offices in Garden City, New York; Miami, Florida; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; New Orleans, Louisiana; and New York, New York.

PRA Group, Inc., a financial and business service company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans that have been charged-off by the credit grantor in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies. The company also acquires nonperforming loans, including Visa and MasterCard credit cards, private label and other credit cards, installment loans, lines of credit, deficiency balances of various types, legal judgments, and trade payables from banks, credit unions, consumer finance companies, telecommunication providers, retailers, utilities, automobile finance companies, student loan companies, and other debt owners. In addition, it provides fee-based services comprising vehicle location, skip tracing, and collateral recovery for auto lenders, government entities, and law enforcement; class action claims recovery services and purchases; servicing of consumer bankruptcy accounts; and contingent collections of nonperforming loans. The company was formerly known as Portfolio Recovery Associates, Inc. and changed its name to PRA Group, Inc. in October 2014. PRA Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia.