Reviewing Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.3% of Newtek Business Services Corp.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.56% of all Business Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Newtek Business Services Corp. has 6.3% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 6.07% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Newtek Business Services Corp. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newtek Business Services Corp. 0.00% 12.80% 5.80% Industry Average 38.20% 33.55% 7.43%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Newtek Business Services Corp. and its peers’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Newtek Business Services Corp. N/A 21 11.39 Industry Average 154.79M 405.19M 39.53

Newtek Business Services Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Newtek Business Services Corp. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Newtek Business Services Corp. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 2.28 2.90 2.62

With average target price of $20.5, Newtek Business Services Corp. has a potential downside of -6.99%. The rivals have a potential upside of 69.22%. The analysts’ belief based on the data shown earlier is that Newtek Business Services Corp.’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Newtek Business Services Corp. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Newtek Business Services Corp. -1.9% 6.28% 13.18% 7.68% 17.75% 27.06% Industry Average 4.18% 7.11% 16.58% 22.71% 35.02% 29.80%

For the past year Newtek Business Services Corp. was less bullish than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Newtek Business Services Corp. is 38.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.38. In other hand, Newtek Business Services Corp.’s competitors have beta of 1.25 which is 24.54% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Newtek Business Services Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Newtek Business Services Corp.’s rivals beat Newtek Business Services Corp.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments. Under debt investments, it focuses on first lien loans, which have terms of 1 to 25 years; second lien loans, which have terms of 5 to 25 years, and unsecured loans, which are provided to meet short-term funding needs and are repaid within 6 to 12 months. It operates through Electronic Payment Processing, Managed Technology Solutions, Small Business Finance, and Capcos segments. The company originates small business administration loans for the purpose of acquiring commercial real estate, machinery, equipment, and inventory, as well as to refinance debt and fund franchises, working capital, and business acquisitions; and offers small business loan servicing and consulting services to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and various other financial institutions, as well as provides management services. Its electronic payment processing services include credit and debit card processing, check approval, ancillary processing equipment and software to merchants, eCommerce, electronic solutions to accept non-cash payments, check conversion, remote deposit capture, ACH processing, and electronic gift and loyalty card programs. The company also provides Website hosting, dedicated server, and cloud hosting services; Web design and development; Internet marketing; data storage and backup and other related services; and ecommerce services, such as payment processing, online shopping cart tools, Website design and Web related services; Accounts Receivable Financing, and The Secure Gateway. In addition, it offers Newtek Advantage, a mobile, real-time operating platform enabling a business to access data on a smartphone, tablet, laptop, or PC for eCommerce, credit/debit transactions, Website statistics, payroll, insurance, and business loans. Further, the company sells personal, commercial, and health/benefits lines of insurance products; and payroll management processing and employee tax filing services. It has strategic alliances with American International Group, CTAA, Navy Federal Credit Union, Credit Union National Association, Pershing, and others to provide agent services to small business clients. The firm seeks to invest in New York and Louisiana area. The firm seeks to invest $0.3 million to $3 million in businesses. It provides small business terms loans ranging from $0.05 million to $10 million. The firm also provides account receivable financing ranging from $0.05 million to $1.5 million. It also provides $0.05 million to $10 million financing to owner occupied real estate businesses whose average net income over the last 2 years must not exceed $2.5 million. Newtek Business Services Corp., formerly known as Newtek Business Services Inc., was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York with additional offices in Garden City, New York; Miami, Florida; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; New Orleans, Louisiana; and New York, New York.