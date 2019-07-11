Reviewing Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT)’s and Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM)’s results

Since Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) and Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) are part of the Business Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newtek Business Services Corp. 21 8.07 N/A 1.95 11.39 Cardtronics plc 31 0.97 N/A 0.22 154.89

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Cardtronics plc has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Newtek Business Services Corp. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Newtek Business Services Corp.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Cardtronics plc, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Newtek Business Services Corp. and Cardtronics plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newtek Business Services Corp. 0.00% 12.8% 5.8% Cardtronics plc 0.00% 2.8% 0.6%

Risk & Volatility

Newtek Business Services Corp.’s current beta is 1.38 and it happens to be 38.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Cardtronics plc’s 35.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.35 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Newtek Business Services Corp. and Cardtronics plc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Newtek Business Services Corp. 0 1 1 2.50 Cardtronics plc 0 0 2 3.00

Newtek Business Services Corp. has a consensus target price of $20.5, and a -7.03% downside potential. Competitively Cardtronics plc has a consensus target price of $39, with potential upside of 39.99%. The information presented earlier suggests that Cardtronics plc looks more robust than Newtek Business Services Corp. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 20.3% of Newtek Business Services Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Cardtronics plc are owned by institutional investors. About 6.3% of Newtek Business Services Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Cardtronics plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Newtek Business Services Corp. -1.9% 6.28% 13.18% 7.68% 17.75% 27.06% Cardtronics plc -3% -1.81% 20.44% -5.05% 16.23% 31.65%

For the past year Newtek Business Services Corp. was less bullish than Cardtronics plc.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Cardtronics plc beats Newtek Business Services Corp.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments. Under debt investments, it focuses on first lien loans, which have terms of 1 to 25 years; second lien loans, which have terms of 5 to 25 years, and unsecured loans, which are provided to meet short-term funding needs and are repaid within 6 to 12 months. It operates through Electronic Payment Processing, Managed Technology Solutions, Small Business Finance, and Capcos segments. The company originates small business administration loans for the purpose of acquiring commercial real estate, machinery, equipment, and inventory, as well as to refinance debt and fund franchises, working capital, and business acquisitions; and offers small business loan servicing and consulting services to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and various other financial institutions, as well as provides management services. Its electronic payment processing services include credit and debit card processing, check approval, ancillary processing equipment and software to merchants, eCommerce, electronic solutions to accept non-cash payments, check conversion, remote deposit capture, ACH processing, and electronic gift and loyalty card programs. The company also provides Website hosting, dedicated server, and cloud hosting services; Web design and development; Internet marketing; data storage and backup and other related services; and ecommerce services, such as payment processing, online shopping cart tools, Website design and Web related services; Accounts Receivable Financing, and The Secure Gateway. In addition, it offers Newtek Advantage, a mobile, real-time operating platform enabling a business to access data on a smartphone, tablet, laptop, or PC for eCommerce, credit/debit transactions, Website statistics, payroll, insurance, and business loans. Further, the company sells personal, commercial, and health/benefits lines of insurance products; and payroll management processing and employee tax filing services. It has strategic alliances with American International Group, CTAA, Navy Federal Credit Union, Credit Union National Association, Pershing, and others to provide agent services to small business clients. The firm seeks to invest in New York and Louisiana area. The firm seeks to invest $0.3 million to $3 million in businesses. It provides small business terms loans ranging from $0.05 million to $10 million. The firm also provides account receivable financing ranging from $0.05 million to $1.5 million. It also provides $0.05 million to $10 million financing to owner occupied real estate businesses whose average net income over the last 2 years must not exceed $2.5 million. Newtek Business Services Corp., formerly known as Newtek Business Services Inc., was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York with additional offices in Garden City, New York; Miami, Florida; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; New Orleans, Louisiana; and New York, New York.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank account balance inquiries, as well as other automated consumer financial services, including bill payments, check cashing, remote deposit capture, and money transfer services. It also provides managed services solutions, such as monitoring, maintenance, cash management, communications, and customer service; and owns and operates electronic funds transfer transaction processing platforms that provide transaction processing services to other ATMs under managed services arrangements. In addition, the company owns and operates Allpoint network, a surcharge-free ATM network, which offers surcharge-free ATM access to participating banks, credit unions, and stored-value debit card issuers. As of February 9, 2017, it provided services to approximately 225,000 ATMs in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.