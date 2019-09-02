Reviewing Newpark Resources Inc. (NR)’s and Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE)’s results

Since Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR) and Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) are part of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newpark Resources Inc. 8 0.63 N/A 0.27 28.79 Tallgrass Energy LP 22 6.64 N/A 1.08 17.73

Table 1 demonstrates Newpark Resources Inc. and Tallgrass Energy LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Tallgrass Energy LP seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Newpark Resources Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Newpark Resources Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Tallgrass Energy LP.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newpark Resources Inc. 0.00% 4.7% 2.8% Tallgrass Energy LP 0.00% 7.7% 2.4%

Risk & Volatility

Newpark Resources Inc. has a 1.46 beta, while its volatility is 46.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Tallgrass Energy LP is 32.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.68 beta.

Liquidity

4.5 and 2.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Newpark Resources Inc. Its rival Tallgrass Energy LP’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.6 respectively. Newpark Resources Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Tallgrass Energy LP.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Newpark Resources Inc. and Tallgrass Energy LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Newpark Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Tallgrass Energy LP 0 2 0 2.00

Tallgrass Energy LP on the other hand boasts of a $23 consensus target price and a 17.47% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Newpark Resources Inc. shares and 90.3% of Tallgrass Energy LP shares. About 2.5% of Newpark Resources Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Tallgrass Energy LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Newpark Resources Inc. 5.97% 3.39% 3.81% -8.51% -28.02% 11.06% Tallgrass Energy LP -10.88% -9.02% -19.96% -20.72% -17.58% -21.24%

For the past year Newpark Resources Inc. had bullish trend while Tallgrass Energy LP had bearish trend.

Summary

Tallgrass Energy LP beats Newpark Resources Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Newpark Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services primarily to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services for technical drilling projects involving complex subsurface conditions, including horizontal, directional, geologically deep, or deep water drilling. This segment also grinds barite and other industrial minerals. The Mats and Integrated Services segment provides composite mat rentals, well site construction, and related site services to oil and gas customers at well, production, transportation, and refinery locations. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Newpark Resources, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas.

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its interests in Tallgrass Equity, LLC, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling. It also provides natural gas transportation and storage services for customers in the Rocky Mountain, Midwest, and Appalachian regions; natural gas and crude oil gathering and processing services for customers in Wyoming; and natural gas liquids (NGLs) transportation services in Northeast Colorado and Wyoming. In addition, the company offers water business services, including freshwater transportation, and produced water gathering and disposal in Colorado, Texas, and Wyoming; crude oil storage and terminalling services in Colorado; and marketing services for NGLs and crude oil. The company was formerly known as Tallgrass Energy GP, LP and changed its name to Tallgrass Energy, LP in June 2018. Tallgrass Energy, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.