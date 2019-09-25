Reviewing Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM)’s and Its Rivals results

As Gold company, Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation has 73.7% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 55.28% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.2% of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.54% of all Gold companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Newmont Goldcorp Corporation and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newmont Goldcorp Corporation 0.00% -0.60% -0.30% Industry Average 8.52% 4.66% 2.18%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Newmont Goldcorp Corporation and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Newmont Goldcorp Corporation N/A 36 72.17 Industry Average 53.26M 625.44M 75.67

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Newmont Goldcorp Corporation is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Newmont Goldcorp Corporation 0 4 3 2.43 Industry Average 1.00 1.90 1.67 2.53

With average target price of $43.01, Newmont Goldcorp Corporation has a potential upside of 9.30%. The potential upside of the competitors is 118.86%. The research analysts’ view based on the results shown earlier is that Newmont Goldcorp Corporation is looking more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Newmont Goldcorp Corporation -7.07% -3.67% 20.45% 11.04% 1.91% 8.03% Industry Average 1.34% 14.38% 35.67% 28.30% 37.82% 39.23%

For the past year Newmont Goldcorp Corporation has weaker performance than Newmont Goldcorp Corporation’s peers.

Liquidity

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Newmont Goldcorp Corporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.36 and has 1.53 Quick Ratio. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Newmont Goldcorp Corporation.

Risk and Volatility

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation has a beta of 0.04 and its 96.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Newmont Goldcorp Corporation’s peers are 36.71% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.63 beta.

Dividends

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation’s peers beat Newmont Goldcorp Corporation on 7 of the 6 factors.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold. It also explores for silver and copper properties. The companyÂ’s operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Indonesia, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2016, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.