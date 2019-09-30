Reviewing NewMarket Corporation (NEU)’s and OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN)’s results

Since NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) and OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) are part of the Specialty Chemicals industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewMarket Corporation 467 2.56 7.37M 20.08 21.00 OMNOVA Solutions Inc. 10 1.49 44.42M 0.02 414.58

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for NewMarket Corporation and OMNOVA Solutions Inc. OMNOVA Solutions Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than NewMarket Corporation. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. NewMarket Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OMNOVA Solutions Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows NewMarket Corporation and OMNOVA Solutions Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewMarket Corporation 1,577,921.94% 44% 13.3% OMNOVA Solutions Inc. 441,550,695.83% 11.1% 1.1%

Risk & Volatility

NewMarket Corporation is 47.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.53. OMNOVA Solutions Inc.’s 2.28 beta is the reason why it is 128.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NewMarket Corporation are 3.3 and 1.8. Competitively, OMNOVA Solutions Inc. has 1.9 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. NewMarket Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than OMNOVA Solutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given NewMarket Corporation and OMNOVA Solutions Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NewMarket Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 OMNOVA Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of NewMarket Corporation is $380, with potential downside of -19.51%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.8% of NewMarket Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of OMNOVA Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors. NewMarket Corporation’s share held by insiders are 6.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.17% of OMNOVA Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NewMarket Corporation -0.25% 5.57% 2.34% 5.93% 4.11% 2.31% OMNOVA Solutions Inc. -0.3% 48.95% 36.86% 13.84% 8.15% 35.74%

For the past year NewMarket Corporation has weaker performance than OMNOVA Solutions Inc.

Summary

NewMarket Corporation beats OMNOVA Solutions Inc. on 9 of the 14 factors.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. It offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, such as engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and in other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives. The company also provides fuel additives that are used to enhance the oil refining process and the performance of gasoline, diesel, biofuels, and other fuels to industry, government, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and individual customers. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, India, Latin America, and the Middle East. NewMarket Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

OMNOVA Solutions Inc. provides emulsion polymers, specialty chemicals, and engineered surfaces for various commercial, industrial, and residential end uses in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Performance Chemicals and Engineered Surfaces. The Performance Chemicals segment produces a range of latices, hollow plastic pigments, resins, binders, adhesives, specialty rubbers, antioxidants, and elastomeric modifiers, which are used in oil and gas drilling and production, specialty coatings, paper and packaging, carpet, nonwovens, construction, adhesives, tape, tires, floor care, textiles, graphic arts, polymer stabilization, industrial rubbers and thermoplastics, synthetic gloves, and various other specialty applications. This segment primarily sells its products directly to manufacturers. The Engineered Surfaces segment designs, develops, produces, and markets functional and decorative surfacing products, such as coated fabrics, vinyl, paper and specialty laminates, and industrial films. Its products are used in various applications, such as commercial building refurbishment, remodeling and new construction, kitchen and bath cabinets, manufactured housing, flooring, commercial and residential furniture, retail display fixtures, home furnishings, and commercial appliances; transportation, including automotive, truck, bus and other mass transit, marine and motorcycle, and recreational vehicles; and industrial films for flooring, banners, tents, and ceiling tiles. This segment distributes its products primarily through a direct sales force and agents to manufacturers of retail store fixtures, cabinets, furniture, seating, and health care components, and other products. OMNOVA Solutions Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beachwood, Ohio.