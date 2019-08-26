Reviewing NewMarket Corporation (NEU)’s and Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH)’s results

Both NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) and Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) compete on a level playing field in the Specialty Chemicals industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewMarket Corporation 425 2.38 N/A 20.08 21.00 Methanex Corporation 49 0.66 N/A 5.52 7.12

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for NewMarket Corporation and Methanex Corporation. Methanex Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to NewMarket Corporation. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. NewMarket Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Methanex Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewMarket Corporation 0.00% 44% 13.3% Methanex Corporation 0.00% 29.6% 9.3%

Risk & Volatility

NewMarket Corporation is 47.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.53. Competitively, Methanex Corporation’s beta is 1.68 which is 68.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

NewMarket Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, Methanex Corporation which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. NewMarket Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Methanex Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for NewMarket Corporation and Methanex Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NewMarket Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 Methanex Corporation 1 3 1 2.20

NewMarket Corporation has a consensus price target of $380, and a -18.82% downside potential. Competitively the average price target of Methanex Corporation is $51.2, which is potential 67.10% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Methanex Corporation seems more appealing than NewMarket Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.8% of NewMarket Corporation shares and 74.8% of Methanex Corporation shares. 6.4% are NewMarket Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Methanex Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NewMarket Corporation -0.25% 5.57% 2.34% 5.93% 4.11% 2.31% Methanex Corporation -7.48% -12.55% -26.97% -31.78% -41.94% -18.39%

For the past year NewMarket Corporation has 2.31% stronger performance while Methanex Corporation has -18.39% weaker performance.

Summary

NewMarket Corporation beats on 11 of the 12 factors Methanex Corporation.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. It offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, such as engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and in other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives. The company also provides fuel additives that are used to enhance the oil refining process and the performance of gasoline, diesel, biofuels, and other fuels to industry, government, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and individual customers. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, India, Latin America, and the Middle East. NewMarket Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.