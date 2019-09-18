Reviewing NewMarket Corporation (NEU)’s and Hawkins Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)’s results

NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) and Hawkins Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) have been rivals in the Specialty Chemicals for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewMarket Corporation 429 2.32 N/A 20.08 21.00 Hawkins Inc. 41 0.85 N/A 2.28 19.14

Demonstrates NewMarket Corporation and Hawkins Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Hawkins Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than NewMarket Corporation. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. NewMarket Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Hawkins Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewMarket Corporation 0.00% 44% 13.3% Hawkins Inc. 0.00% 11.3% 6.3%

Volatility and Risk

NewMarket Corporation has a beta of 0.53 and its 47.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Hawkins Inc. on the other hand, has 0.92 beta which makes it 8.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of NewMarket Corporation is 1.8 while its Current Ratio is 3.3. Meanwhile, Hawkins Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. NewMarket Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Hawkins Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

NewMarket Corporation and Hawkins Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NewMarket Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 Hawkins Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -16.87% for NewMarket Corporation with average target price of $380.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

NewMarket Corporation and Hawkins Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.8% and 59.4%. 6.4% are NewMarket Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2% of Hawkins Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NewMarket Corporation -0.25% 5.57% 2.34% 5.93% 4.11% 2.31% Hawkins Inc. -2.7% 0.23% 18.09% 4.72% 17.23% 6.64%

For the past year NewMarket Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Hawkins Inc.

Summary

NewMarket Corporation beats on 11 of the 11 factors Hawkins Inc.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. It offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, such as engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and in other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives. The company also provides fuel additives that are used to enhance the oil refining process and the performance of gasoline, diesel, biofuels, and other fuels to industry, government, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and individual customers. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, India, Latin America, and the Middle East. NewMarket Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Hawkins, Inc. blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and specialty ingredients primarily in the United States. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides industrial chemicals, products, and services primarily to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, plating, and power generation industries. This segment primarily offers acids, alkalis, and industrial and food-grade salts. It also receives, stores, and distributes various chemicals in bulk quantities, including liquid caustic soda, sulfuric acid, hydrochloric acid, phosphoric acid, potassium hydroxide, and aqua ammonia. In addition, this segment manufactures sodium hypochlorite, and agricultural products, as well as certain food-grade products comprising liquid phosphate, lactates, and other blended products; repackages water treatment and bulk industrial chemicals; and performs custom blending of certain chemicals, and contract and private label bleach packaging. The Water Treatment segment provides chemicals, equipment, and solutions for potable water, municipal and industrial wastewater, industrial process water, and non-residential swimming pool water. The Health and Nutrition segment provides ingredient distribution, processing, and formulation solutions to manufacturers of nutraceutical, functional food and beverage, personal care, dietary supplement, and other nutritional food and health and wellness products. Its products portfolio includes minerals, botanicals and herbs, vitamins and amino acids, excipients, joint products, sweeteners, and enzymes. Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota.